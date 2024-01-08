© Scott Olson/Getty Images



Russia has announced that its forces have conducted a range of missile strikes targeting Ukraine's military-industrial base. Kiev has confirmed the attacks, admitting that its air defenses failed to intercept most of the projectiles.In a statement on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry saidThe barrage, which took place in the morning,officials said, without providing details on the results of the attack.According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack targeted various types of facilities inas well as in the parts ofAuthorities in theadding that one attack targeted an unspecified infrastructure facility. Local officials said that at least two people had been killed in the strikes.Officials inclaiming there had been several casualties, including an elderly woman.The Ukrainian Air Force said that it had managed to shoot downit claims Russia had launched.Yury Ignat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, explained that Russia had launched a large number of ballistic rockets that he said could only be shot down by US-made Patriots or other similarly advanced air defense systems.The latest strike wave comes after The New York Times reported on Saturday thatas US Republicans continue to block president Joe Biden's supplemental funding request, which includes a possible $60 billion for Kiev. The GOP has repeatedly demanded that the Biden administration do more to enhance US border security as a prerequisite for a potential deal.Russia has ramped up its airstrikes on Ukraine's military targets and critical infrastructure in the wake of what it called "terrorist attacks" on Belgorod and Donetsk. The strikes killed dozens of civilians, including several children, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to vow retaliation, while insisting that Moscow's own attacks would not target civilians.