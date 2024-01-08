Puppet Masters
The Birth of a Serial Killer Nation
Playdough Republic / Substack
Tue, 26 Dec 2023 03:44 UTC
This dynamic has precedence in the creation of another inhuman entity that would launch a reign of terror upon the earth. This ghastly organism was similarly incubated as a homunculus, and birthed as a nation in 1948. The genetic material from the maniac who sired it was incorporated into its own body politic, becoming itself a belligerent regime founded upon its own sense of racial superiority.
What serial killer hasn't escalated his crimes in an attempt to be finally caught, and hopefully silence the voices in his head urging him towards a point of no return? Ted Bundy's worsening mental state in the weeks leading to his arrest transformed the stealth predator into a "disorganized" killer, no longer concerned with burying the bodies or concealing the evidence. Zionism similarly traces the trajectory of a rootless wanderer as he devolves into a deranged, home-invading drifter.
The ongoing killing spree in Gaza has reached a similar psychological fever pitch within the perpetrator, now in the final phase of his psychosis: where he points the weapon at himself. It's unlikely the patient will recover from his self-inflicted injuries. It remains to be seen if the the collective West will survive the shrapnel blast to its own conscience as the enabling partner of a genocide.
In an interview on the eve of his execution, Bundy claimed that the pornographic detective magazines that he consumed in adolescence were the lynchpin of his violence towards women, hoping this straw-grasping line of excuse-making would somehow explain his pathological hatred of them, and mitigate his responsibility. Perhaps Israelis facing their own demise will come up with a similar defense strategy, citing Zionism itself as the corrupting agent of their own downfall in a desperate bid to evade justice. The obscene nature of their doctrine is writ large over everything they have destroyed. In Gaza, every sanctuary of last resort provided to its besieged population have become execution chambers. Places of worship are now profaned altars of human sacrifice. The very notion of forgiveness has been eradicated. The word itself, as it applies to Israel's unrelenting atrocities, is just another infliction of cruelty upon the Palestinians, and a final insult to their humanity.
The rubble of Gaza threatens to bury Israel in the tomb it ultimately built for itself. For now it is filled with still undiscovered Palestinian bodies, but it will eventually become Zionism's final resting place. "Never remember" will be Israel's final plea to the world, inscribed on its epitaph.
Unlike Bundy, this serial killer will never acknowledge its own abominable nature. It will never be haunted by its own face in the mirror, or even flinch at the creature staring back at him. This makes the possibility of a future reckoning for its 75 year long crime spree against humanity something that can only be externally imposed, and never internally processed. In other words, the defendant is beyond the reach of rehabilitation or redemption. He will never rise above the atrocities he's committed in this lifetime, or be absolved of them in death.