In recent years, there has been more credence given to the rumors that serial killer Ted Bundy was in fact, the product of incest, more specifically, the accidental spawn of his own grandfather. The chaotic circumstances of his early upbringing further stunted his character, eventually disabling his conscience altogether. Fate conspired to produce a monster from the human failures surrounding his cursed arrival into the world that foreshadowed the blight he would become upon it. The sins of the (grand)father would leave its permanent mark on the child, condemning him to inflict the same horrors on innocent others.This dynamic has precedence in the creation of another inhuman entity that would launch a reign of terror upon the earth. This ghastly organism was similarlyThe genetic material from the maniac who sired it was incorporated into its own body politic,What serial killer hasn't escalated his crimes in an attempt to be finally caught, and hopefully silence the voices in his head urging him towards a point of no return? Ted Bundy's worsening mental state in the weeks leading to his arrest transformed the stealth predator into a "disorganized" killer, no longer concerned with burying the bodies or concealing the evidence.The ongoing killing spree in Gaza has reached a similar psychological fever pitch within the perpetrator, now in the final phase of his psychosis: where he points the weapon at himself. It's unlikely the patient will recover from his self-inflicted injuries. It remains to be seen if the the collective West will survive the shrapnel blast to its own conscience as the enabling partner of a genocide.In an interview on the eve of his execution, Bundy claimed that the pornographic detective magazines that he consumed in adolescence were the lynchpin of his violence towards women, hoping this straw-grasping line of excuse-making would somehow explain his pathological hatred of them, and mitigate his responsibility. Perhaps Israelis facing their own demise will come up with a similar defense strategy, citing Zionism itself as the corrupting agent of their own downfall in a desperate bid to evade justice.The very notion of forgiveness has been eradicated. The word itself, as it applies to Israel's unrelenting atrocities, is just another infliction of cruelty upon the Palestinians, and a final insult to their humanity."Never remember" will be Israel's final plea to the world, inscribed on its epitaph.Unlike Bundy, this serial killer will never acknowledge its own abominable nature. It will never be haunted by its own face in the mirror, or even flinch at the creature staring back at him.In other words, the defendant is beyond the reach of rehabilitation or redemption. He will never rise above the atrocities he's committed in this lifetime, or be absolved of them in death.