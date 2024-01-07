Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani says his government is forming a committee to prepare arrangements for the permanent dissolution of the occupying US-led coalition's mission in the country.Sudani(PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha'abi, in eastern Baghdad killed three people, including a commander of the Nujaba resistance movement."Governmentfor the start of the bilateral committee to put arrangements to end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq permanently," the Iraqi prime minister's office said in the statement."We stress our firm position in ending the existence of the international coalition afterSudani was quoted as saying in the statement.The deadly US attack on Thursday raised the ire of Iraqi resistance groups which called on Baghdad to end the presence of the coalition in the country.In a strongly-worded statement, the Iraqi premier denounced the United States for the drone strike and stressed thatas part of, what Washington claims to be, a fighting force against Daesh. The US has maintained its presence, although, the Arab countries and their allies defeated the Takfiri terrorist group in late 2017.According to US officials,as anti-US sentiments are running high across the region over Washington's firm support for the Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 22,438 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded 57,614 others.The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a "complete siege" on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.