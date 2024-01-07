© Frederic Sierakowski/AP



"It is imperative to avoid regional escalation in the Middle East. It is absolutely necessary to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict. I am sending this message to Israel too: Nobody will win from a regional conflict."

Diplomatic channels must remain open

"I think that the war can be prevented, has to be avoided and diplomacy can prevail. Diplomatic channels have to be open to signal that the war is not the only option but it is the worst option."

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday warned against a regional conflict that would involve Lebanon, as border clashes intensified nearly three months into Israel's war with Hezbollah ally Hamas.During a press conference in Beirut with Lebanon's foreign minister, Borrell said:Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since Hamas's 7 October attack on southern Israel, which triggered the war.But a strike in Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold that killed Hamas's deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, on Tuesday intensified fears of a wider conflagration.A US Defense Department official, who requested not to be identified by name, has told French news agency AFP thatIsrael has not claimed responsibility.The Lebanese group on Saturday saidIsrael's army said it identified around 40 rocket launches from Lebanese territory, and struck a cell responsible for some of them.Borrell told reporters:Earlier Saturday,His visit is part of a push by Western diplomats to avoid further regional escalation, especially on the Lebanon-Israel border, and call for a solution to the Gaza war.After his meeting with Borrell,On Wednesday, Borrell had warned Arouri's killing could "cause an escalation of the conflict", and urged the international community tobetween Israel and the Palestinians.Nearly three months of cross-border fire have killed more than 175 people in Lebanon, including 130 Hezbollah fighters but also more than 20 civilians, including three journalists, according to an AFP tally.In northern Israel, nine soldiers and at least four civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.In a further diplomatic push,His high-stakes meeting with one of Washington's most unruly NATO allies came on the first leg of a trip that includes visits to Israel and West Bank - his fourth visit to the region in three months.The State Department said Blinken "emphasised the need to prevent the conflict from spreading" during more than an hour of talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Blinken stressed the need to "work toward broader, lasting regional peace that ensures Israel's security and advances the establishment of a Palestinian state," the State Department said