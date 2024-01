© Eduardo Munoz Alvarez; Robin van Lonkhuijsen/Pool/AFP via Getty Images



The Department of Justice (DOJ) has spent significantly more taxpayer money investigating former President Donald Trump than it has on President Joe Biden, according to a DOJ statement of expenditures released Friday.The DOJ spent roughly $23 million in taxpayer funds on two investigations led by special counsel Jack Smith into Trump, according to the DOJ expenditure statement. The DOJ has only spent $6.4 million, roughly a quarter of what it spent investigating Trump, on the probe into Biden's handling of classified documents.Trump has pled not guilty to Smith's charges which include allegedly mishandling classified documents and interfering in the 2020 presidential election.The DOJ investigation into Biden from January 2023 to September 2023 cost roughly $6.4 million, according to the expenditure statement.Hur's team hopes to produce final investigation results by the end of 2024, according to multiple reports.The DOJ, White House and Trump campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.