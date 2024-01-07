ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' had the highest rate of anti-conservative humor, with 88% of jokes blasting the right.A new study from the Media Research Center found that 81% of all political jokes told on major late-night comedy shows in 2023 targeted conservatives.The shows analyzed were ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (until its cancelation in April).MRC also put together a video of some of the "worst late-night moments of the year" to showcase several examples of late-night comedy's bias against conservatives.Hunter was the target of the same number of jokes as Ivanka, two, while the Trump brothers combined for an additional 40 jokes.Next up in the ranking was "The Daily Show." MRC found that of the 1,277 political jokes it told in 2023, 1,002 - or 78% - were anti-conservative. Less than a quarter of the jokes were anti-leftist, at 231.As for the variety of "Daily Show" guest hosts, MRC calculated the most anti-conservative was actor and liberal activist John Leguizamo. Leguizamo told 66 political jokes during his time hosting the show, with 65 of them slamming right-wing subjects.James Corden's CBS show, which only lasted four months into the year, rounded out the list, with 134 political jokes out of 245 aimed at conservatives (54%).