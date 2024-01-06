© Strategic Culture Foundation

Russia and China's strength to face down U.S. aggression is one such assurance of a better world taking shape.Out with the old and in with the new. There is an unerring sense that we are witnessing not merely one year giving way to the next.The world is undergoing truly historic changes that are related to the inexorable decline of the U.S.-led Western order and the emergence of a multipolar global order.The United States is still undoubtedly a global power with hegemonic ambitions.Nevertheless, the Washington-dominated Western order - orThe emergence of a multipolar alternative order is illustrated by numerous fora, the BRICS with its growing membership, the increasing influence of the G20, and the dynamism of the Eurasian economies. All these developments bear witness to the demise of the Western order.The substantial move away from the U.S. dollar as the premier currency of trade is perhaps the most consequential manifestation of the global shifts in power.Empires rarely expire quietly as millennia of history show. There is always a hard-bitten struggle to maintain privileges and monopoly control. The fading of the U.S. is no different. The empire is going down screaming and kicking.This would account for the mainspring of tensions and conflict in today's world.Given the appalling violence and danger of these conflicts escalating into a conflagration, we nevertheless conclude the year with hopeful realism.Russia, China, and many other nations are steadfastly refusing to capitulate to U.S. aggression.The American empire is cornered by its own corruption and internal crisis.Those days are over. The U.S. and its Western partners are bankrupt in every way, financially, morally and politically. The world can see that as clear as the fable of the naked emperor.Russia, China and other nations that aspire for a new, fairer world based on respect for international law and the founding principles of the United Nations are not going to pander to the geopolitical blackmail of the U.S. and its dying Western empire.Despite the grim circumstances existing in parts, the world has much to look forward to in terms of achieving international cooperation, development and peace. Signs of hope are all around us.When an empire goes down there is much grinding and gnashing. But it goes down and the world goes on.Happy New Year to all our readers.