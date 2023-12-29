© Anton Denisov/Sputnik



"Hand over Crimea, hand over Donbass, and you know what, we are going to establish an alienation zone around Russia on the country's own territory."

Under the current circumstances, demands for Ukraine to reclaim its 1991 borders are a call "for genocide," Sergey Lavrov argues...for ending the conflict with Russia, as declared in the 'peace formula' presented by President Vladimir Zelensky last year,Moscow's top diplomat has said.in an interview with national media on Thursday. He saidwho have been trying to sell it to neutral nations in a series of meetings this year - the last of which took place recently, in strict secrecy, with attendance dwindling compared to the previous gatherings.The minister described Kiev's plan as a "baby comforter" and "a figment of a sick imagination." It includes "fluff" such as commitments to global food and energy security, butWestern attempts to whip up international support for the Ukrainian plan is a "hustle", Lavrov claimed. Nations who took part in the meetings and spoke to Russia about what happened there acknowledged that, and said they were trying to shift Kiev's position, the minister added.The diplomat stressed thatSeveral Ukrainian governments have imposed discriminatory policies, while top officials including Zelensky have used hateful language, when speaking about ethnic Russians, the minister noted.Considering that, demanding that Ukraine retake all land within its 1991 bordersagainst Russian speakers living in those territories, Lavrov stated.Western support for the 'Zelensky formula' is now becoming part of an effort to find an off-ramp, the diplomat argued, adding that theWestern officials do not care that such a declaration would not be grounded in reality, not unlike Soviet officials, who declared unrealistic production plans and cooked their books to falsify achievements, Lavrov said.the foreign minister concluded.