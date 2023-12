© News Forensics

Journalistic malpractice

"Losing"

© News Forensics

© News Forensics

Note

Farting against the wind.I wonder how much this guy was paid for writing this. There are a lot of junior high school students who could use the money and would do just as well. Hey, New York Times — buy me a coffee!In my previous articles I have said that theThey are not going to give up territory - instead, they will continue taking territory that belongs to them historically.The idea here in this New York Times article is simply that the- which means in exile, maybe London or Washington or some place with better weather. A bit like Batistas fleeing to Miami thinking one day they could oust Castro.Dream on!...The Western media keeps on spewing this stuff — whoring the government line. It's a bit like elevator music — you don't really listen to it — it just covers the sound of machinery working in the background. It lulls you as you wait for your floor.Nothing happening until the fat guy farts.Sadly, you can't always ignore the farts — which in this case include the message that the Russians are losing Bigly. Something is rotten in Denmark? Not "something" — someone. Not Copenhagen - Washington.The Ukrainians bolster their claims of success by demanding more money and F-16s and claiming to have brought down three SU 34's. In reality, zero. One SU 34 was lost, but not due to Ukrainian action.The Ukrainians also claim to have destroyed an old landing ship in Crimea and have posted videos of explosions in Feodosia.The landing ship had a complement of almost 90. The Ukrainians say the landing ship must've had at least 30 or 40 sailors on board when it was attacked. But it was docked for repairs. So, this is unlikely... In any case, the death toll stands at one — civilian.The Russians say the ship was damaged, which is rather different from destroyed. Was it sunk? Possibly.One thing not mentioned in the press - of course — is that when the ship caught fire, sinking it would've been an easy way of putting out the flames. As you can see, the ship is in very shallow water and can be likely recovered. What you think all those big cranes are for?Even in the worst case for the Russians — and the ship was actually destroyed with some loss of life — it would in no way diminish their military capability — as was the case for the Ukrainians who lost both the attack aircraft that launched the missiles, further diminishing their inventory.The Russian economy is on a roll — soon to replace Japan as the world's number four economy. As Russia reindustrializes, it continues to improve and modernize its Armed Forces.As a result, it doesn't really care about Finland or Sweden joining NATO. A bit like buying passage on the Titanic with the foreknowledge that is going to sink.I'm working on two other stories — but I just couldn't ignore this one.In this photo, we have a young Jet (black & white), Chibi (white and black) and Mick-- the orange tabby, who is found in a field somewhere in the suburbs by a girlfriend-- Mick had one lame leg - which recovered. He lived 18 years. The girlfriend lasted six months.Most cats are territorial-- and they don't necessarily get along with other cats. They have likes and dislikes. But Mick got along with everyone. He was a peacemaker. A loving caring animal. While Mick and Chibi have passed, Jet is now 18 going on 19.You can buy me a coffee by clicking on the link here.