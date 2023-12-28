Puppet Masters
The Ukraine doesn't need the Ukraine
Thu, 28 Dec 2023 17:22 UTC
Journalistic malpractice
I wonder how much this guy was paid for writing this. There are a lot of junior high school students who could use the money and would do just as well. Hey, New York Times — buy me a coffee!
In my previous articles I have said that the Russians are not going to negotiate with the West or with Ukraine. They are not going to give up territory - instead, they will continue taking territory that belongs to them historically. Why negotiate with people who only understand the language of force?
The idea here in this New York Times article is simply that the Ukraine should keep on fighting without any territory at all - which means in exile, maybe London or Washington or some place with better weather. A bit like Batistas fleeing to Miami thinking one day they could oust Castro.
Dream on!...
The Western media keeps on spewing this stuff — whoring the government line. It's a bit like elevator music — you don't really listen to it — it just covers the sound of machinery working in the background. It lulls you as you wait for your floor.
Nothing happening until the fat guy farts.
It is clearer by the day that the West is desperate. Sadly, you can't always ignore the farts — which in this case include the message that the Russians are losing Bigly. Something is rotten in Denmark? Not "something" — someone. Not Copenhagen - Washington.
"Losing"
I guess that's why the Russians have taken Marinka. Because they are losing, right? In which case are losing all along the front line and therefore will soon take Adeevaka and other places. Guess they will lose all the way to Lvov.
The Ukrainians bolster their claims of success by demanding more money and F-16s and claiming to have brought down three SU 34's. In reality, zero. One SU 34 was lost, but not due to Ukrainian action.
The Ukrainians also claim to have destroyed an old landing ship in Crimea and have posted videos of explosions in Feodosia.
The landing ship had a complement of almost 90. The Ukrainians say the landing ship must've had at least 30 or 40 sailors on board when it was attacked. But it was docked for repairs. So, this is unlikely... In any case, the death toll stands at one — civilian.
The Russians say the ship was damaged, which is rather different from destroyed. Was it sunk? Possibly.
One thing not mentioned in the press - of course — is that when the ship caught fire, sinking it would've been an easy way of putting out the flames. As you can see, the ship is in very shallow water and can be likely recovered. What you think all those big cranes are for?
Needless to say, the West doubling down on a failed narrative covering failed policies — and just farting against the wind — can only harden Russian resolve.
The US needs a colonic.
The Russian economy is on a roll — soon to replace Japan as the world's number four economy. As Russia reindustrializes, it continues to improve and modernize its Armed Forces.
As a result, it doesn't really care about Finland or Sweden joining NATO. A bit like buying passage on the Titanic with the foreknowledge that is going to sink.
NATO is a very much like the Titanic. Supposedly unsinkable - until an iceberg... Too many people crowded on board — and not enough lifeboats. A captain that ignores the warnings.
Note
I'm working on two other stories — but I just couldn't ignore this one.
In this photo, we have a young Jet (black & white), Chibi (white and black) and Mick-- the orange tabby, who is found in a field somewhere in the suburbs by a girlfriend-- Mick had one lame leg - which recovered. He lived 18 years. The girlfriend lasted six months.
Most cats are territorial-- and they don't necessarily get along with other cats. They have likes and dislikes. But Mick got along with everyone. He was a peacemaker. A loving caring animal. While Mick and Chibi have passed, Jet is now 18 going on 19.
Reader Comments
No offense to kabuki - but too many clowns in dc spells trouble for merica!
~
There is I believe a reason for such doubt, they know something we don't and 2024 will reveal all.
easy protein makes for good sleeping!
Buffalo_Ken 2023 introduced instability, deliberately so.We've had lots of gaslighting, so it could be any number of things, from engineered natural disasters to internet failure to another plague to...whatever.
There is I believe a reason for such doubt, they know something we don't and 2024 will reveal all.
So I don't care if the internet goes down - I don't care if they do an "EMP" attack upon the infrastructure - I'm ready after I get my chickens in early '24.
Happy New Years!
Ken
[Link]
We unfortunately live in a manufactured and socially engineered environment, which is increasingly being used to manipulate mankind.
Ukraine will be seen as a stain, one that had unnecessary and far reaching consequences that at its roots, was driven by those who are deconstructing our societies, sovereignty and boarders.