The email exchanges reportedly coincided with Hunter Biden's appointment to the board of a Ukrainian energy firm...US President Joe Biden exchanged dozens of emails with his son Hunter's business associate while he was vice president, according to a Republican-led committee investigating alleged influence-peddling. The president has denied any involvement in his son's overseas dealings.Files released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week showThe bulk of these exchanges took place either side of Biden's two 2014 trips to Ukraine, with Hunter Biden appointed to the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, after the first trip.The committee did not publish the contents of the emails, only describing when they were sent. Nevertheless,the committee said in a press release.Asked earlier this month whether he knew about or partook in Hunter's business activities, Biden said "I did not, and it's a bunch of lies."Hunter Biden was lavishly compensated for his work with Burisma, earningfor as long as his father was in the White House. Hunter's former business partner, Devon Archer, told the House Oversight Committee in July thatAccording to the Oversight Committee, Hunter asked his father to ensure that Shokin was sacked while the two spoke by phone during a Burisma meeting.are currently conductingThe House of Representatives voted along party lines to formalize this inquiry earlier this month, a move that grants greater subpoena power to the committees. However, Hunter Biden has defied a subpoena calling for him to give a closed-door deposition to the Oversight and Judiciary committees, stating that he would only answer questions in a public session.Citing witness testimony and files retrieved from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden,through shell companies from business figures and politicians in China, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine while Biden was vice president.according to the committees.which were allegedly used to conceal these payments. Democrats insist that Schwerin merely helped Joe Biden file his tax returns during his time as vice president.