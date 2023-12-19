© Sputnik



"After the collapse of the Soviet Union they thought they just had to wait a little longer, and then they would break Russia apart as well."

The president has admitted believing the crusade against Russia would be over after the Soviet Union's collapse...President Vladimir Putin has said he was wrong to assume the West would establish productive relations with Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.the Russian leader explained.In an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin aired on Sunday, Putin admitted that he was a "naive" leader early in his political career even though he had a solid background in Soviet intelligence.The Russian president said thatand that there were no further ideological differences warranting a serious stand-off.According to Putin, even when he saw Western efforts to support terrorism and separatism in Russia two decades ago, he thought that it was the "inertia of thinking" that was to blame. "They had just got used to fighting the Soviet Union," he believed.In reality, however, the West was deliberately trying to undercut Russia, the president said.According to Putin,with its large population.This alleged Western plan, he explained, hinged on the premise that several smaller states "would have no weight or voice of their own, and would have no chance to defend their national interests in the way that the united Russian state has."The Russian leader was apparently referring toan ardent supporter of Soviet containment who died in 2017,The former White House adviser also opined that "a loosely confederated Russia, composed of a European Russia, a Siberian Republic, and a Far Eastern Republic" would have an easier time fostering economic relations with its neighbors.Putin has repeatedly said that the West was planning to split Russia into several states, warning that the Russian people could cease to exist if this happens, and