"As for the peace agreement, it is already well-known that it was initialed by negotiators of Ze [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky], and its copy was shown by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. And this story, as well as the direct involvement of the UK and the US in persuading Ze to reject [the agreement], has been corroborated by numerous witnesses. However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze's Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Twitter page (formerly known as Twitter).



Earlier, Polyansky said that the Zelensky regime was in agony and that all his associates had unleashed a fight for power. According to the diplomat, the United States had plans to deny aid to Ukraine, as the Kiev regime was about to fall and the strategic risks for Washington had grown. UNITED NATIONS, December 16. /TASS/. (Polyansky's very interesting Twitter feed here)

Mr President, you said that the world will never be the same again. What would you say to Vladimir Putin from 2000 if you had the chance? What advice would you give? What would you warn him against? Do you have any regrets?



Vladimir Putin: What would I say? I would say: you are on the right track, comrades.



What would I warn him against? Against naivety and excessive trust in our so-called partners. Putin Presser. Dec. 14

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a high-ranking former US military officer who served in those two great examples of American military prowess — Iraq and Afghanistan — spoke a couple of days ago on how Russia was losing the war, suffering huge numbers of casualties, committing untrained troops into the "meat grinder" in places like Adeeveka and trying to convince the world that its resources were not lacking — just to mention a few things that show thatHodges parrots American propaganda which parrots Ukrainian propaganda.That comment about Russian casualties is a good example. It has been debunked enough times it barely bears mentioning since th e Russians have clearly suffered minimal casualties - certainly compared to the Ukrainians. Among the reasons they are taking their time with that Adeevaka — is there commitment to minimizing casualties while inflicting maximum pain on the Ukrainians, who apparently don't care how many other soldiers die.No matter — the good general says that if only the West gives Ukraine more weapons and money, Zelensky can be drinking vodka in Crimea in a few weeks."My kingdom for a horse."My kingdom for an F-16. Zelensky is no Richard III.On the other hand, there are many commentators now talking about the need to "negotiate" since Ukraine cannot win.I want to go on the record as offering the West the professional help, it obviously needs. I do geopolitical analysis-- which these days require psychiatric perspective. It is called delusional disorder. In any case, as I've written before, the Russians are losing patience. Cats are cute. Tigers are impressive. The US and its allies are neither.There will be no negotiations of the kind that the West is talking about — you know, where the Ukrainians and Russians sit down at the table and the Russians compromise — and Ukrainians make promises they will never keep.The Russian hardline is now pretty much official.What exactly does "capitulation" mean?It means "surrender". Unconditional surrender.The model for this is Japan 1945.Ukraine would have to surrender all of its military equipment, as Japan did — including whatever it has received from the West.Ukraine would have to accept a new constitution-- guaranteeing pluralistic democracy, ethnic and linguistic rights and religious freedom.Order would be maintained at first by Russian forces.Western Ukraine could be independent or autonomous — but only as Belarus is — as a Russian union state, attached to the Russian Federation.A lot would change.With each day and increasing evidence that the West is crazy, Russian attitudes harden. Can you trust a crazy person?Putin has overcome his early "naïve trust" in Western values and intentions.Right now, I'm working on another article which requires analysis of Putin's Presser-- which is, as you know, over four hours long and covers a lot of territory. It needs to be understood in context and related to recent events. So, it's taking a bit of time to research. Hopefully I will get it finished in a day or two.