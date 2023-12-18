Fortunately for the US military, Gen. Hodges is retired: he is clearly a moron. But it makes you wonder. But then we all know that shit floats to the top. That's true in the corporate world also.
Hodges parrots American propaganda which parrots Ukrainian propaganda.
That comment about Russian casualties is a good example. It has been debunked enough times it barely bears mentioning since the Russians have clearly suffered minimal casualties - certainly compared to the Ukrainians. Among the reasons they are taking their time with that Adeevaka — is there commitment to minimizing casualties while inflicting maximum pain on the Ukrainians, who apparently don't care how many other soldiers die.
No matter — the good general says that if only the West gives Ukraine more weapons and money, Zelensky can be drinking vodka in Crimea in a few weeks.
"My kingdom for a horse."
My kingdom for an F-16. Zelensky is no Richard III.
This would be funny except there are so many other articles on how Russia is losing - making almost identical points. Karaoke 3.0. Sing along with the US Department of State. And forget that Russia is now the world's number one military power with the US second.
On the other hand, there are many commentators now talking about the need to "negotiate" since Ukraine cannot win.
I want to go on the record as offering the West the professional help, it obviously needs. I do geopolitical analysis-- which these days require psychiatric perspective. It is called delusional disorder.
People who have it can't tell what's real from what is imagined. Delusions are the main symptom of delusional disorder. They're unshakable beliefs in something that isn't true or based on reality.
In any case, as I've written before, the Russians are losing patience. Cats are cute. Tigers are impressive. The US and its allies are neither.
There will be no negotiations of the kind that the West is talking about — you know, where the Ukrainians and Russians sit down at the table and the Russians compromise — and Ukrainians make promises they will never keep.
The Russian hardline is now pretty much official.
Ukraine has missed the opportunity to ink a favorable peace agreement, so now any potential deal will reflect its capitulation, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.
"As for the peace agreement, it is already well-known that it was initialed by negotiators of Ze [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky], and its copy was shown by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. And this story, as well as the direct involvement of the UK and the US in persuading Ze to reject [the agreement], has been corroborated by numerous witnesses. However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze's Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," the Russian diplomat wrote on his Twitter page (formerly known as Twitter).What exactly does "capitulation" mean?
Earlier, Polyansky said that the Zelensky regime was in agony and that all his associates had unleashed a fight for power. According to the diplomat, the United States had plans to deny aid to Ukraine, as the Kiev regime was about to fall and the strategic risks for Washington had grown. UNITED NATIONS, December 16. /TASS/. (Polyansky's very interesting Twitter feed here)
It means "surrender". Unconditional surrender.
The model for this is Japan 1945.
Ukraine would have to surrender all of its military equipment, as Japan did — including whatever it has received from the West. All agreements and transactions made with the West and Western companies under the previous regime would become null and void. Ukraine would have to accept a new constitution-- guaranteeing pluralistic democracy, ethnic and linguistic rights and religious freedom.
Anyone involved in the previous government would be purged and there would be war crimes trials.
Order would be maintained at first by Russian forces.
Western Ukraine could be independent or autonomous — but only as Belarus is — as a Russian union state, attached to the Russian Federation.
A lot would change.
With each day and increasing evidence that the West is crazy, Russian attitudes harden. Can you trust a crazy person?
Kommersant newspaper.
Mr President, you said that the world will never be the same again. What would you say to Vladimir Putin from 2000 if you had the chance? What advice would you give? What would you warn him against? Do you have any regrets?
Vladimir Putin: What would I say? I would say: you are on the right track, comrades.
What would I warn him against? Against naivety and excessive trust in our so-called partners. Putin Presser. Dec. 14
Putin has overcome his early "naïve trust" in Western values and intentions.
Over the years he's made every effort to negotiate — and seen that the West cannot honor its promises. In fact, it has no honor - and only understands the language of force.
Note:
Right now, I'm working on another article which requires analysis of Putin's Presser-- which is, as you know, over four hours long and covers a lot of territory. It needs to be understood in context and related to recent events. So, it's taking a bit of time to research. Hopefully I will get it finished in a day or two.
I still can't get Substack Support to fix the paid subscription option problem. Sorry, they are just not responding.
As usual, if you liked the article that I have just posted, please buy me a coffee.
I like the personal connection anyway.
Every time somebody buys me a coffee, I always write a thank you message, and I try to answer the comments that come with the coffee as completely as I can. To buy a coffee click here.
My old friend Chibi who I really miss.