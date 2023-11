© Kyle Mazza/Anadolu/Getty Images



Continue waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and

Continue backing Israel in its genocidal war against the Palestinians.

(no, it is not a "war against Hamas," that's a side effect).

First, make Israel's crimes against the Palestinians appear, if not justified, then at least so "understandable" or "inevitable" that we stop objecting to them (and, if we are Americans, vote for Democrats, even while they support these perfectly avoidable crimes).



Secondly, prepare the ground for the proposal, following further down in the proclamation, to entirely eliminate Hamas from any post-assault settlement and, instead, ultimately make a "revived Palestinian Authority" rule both the West Bank and Gaza, while work on some lasting settlement continues.

About the Author:

Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany working at Koç University, Istanbul, on Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, the history of World War II, the cultural Cold War, and the politics of memory.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has recently published an op-ed. Appropriately released through the Washington Post, it is, of course, really the equivalent ofif you wish. As such, the text deserves attention,This is, to borrow a phrase from the Russia-watching crowd,Translated from official jargon and scrubbed of empty rhetoric and euphemisms, the long proclamation makesabout what the US and its "allies" (really clients and vassals) must do:It took them more words this time, but this Democratic administration of neocons is simply repeating the equally tone-deaf slogan of a former Republican president representing a past gaggle of neocons: Stay the course, as George W. Bush put it succinctly during the Iraq disaster. Deja Vu all over again, in the words of America's greatest philosopher.Let's pick out a few highlights:Hamas is repeatedly denounced as carrying outand such. Every fair observer would reserve such terms by now for what the Israeli are doing in Gaza. But let's set that aside for now and let's also set aside that we now know that substantial numbers of Israelis were killed by Israeli forces.The rational answer to that question is not a matter of opinion, and it has to beIn reality, the empirical record shows that. It has attacked military targets, which is legitimate, as well as committed terrorist crimes. But if any political and armed organization that does both engage in legitimate violence and terrorist crimes is carrying out "pure evil," then almost every halfway powerful state in this world has done just that or is doing it even now. Clearly, we are dealing with an absurd statement here.That holds here as well. For the Biden administration is transparently pursuing two aims with this Orwellian abuse of terminology:If Joe Biden has a broken heart over the slaughtered children of Gaza, then Andrew Jackson must have cried while signing the Indian Removal Act.then why is he allowing and helping one of the "two states" to wipe out the other?then why has he not backed up his kind words with using his massive leverage and stopping the flow of arms, money, information, and diplomatic cover to help their genocidal attack?why does he allow far-right Zionists to claim that their policies, which lead to deaths of thousands upon thousands of Palestinian children, are somehow "Jewish"?Hypocrisy like that may still fool some Americans, namely those who really believe that the adequate answer to the umpteenth mass shooting at home is "thoughts and prayers." But a US president and those writing and thinking for him would be well-advised not to embarrass themselves further before everyone else, at home and abroad.meanwhile, is nothing else butThat means, creating a situation in which urgent, vital Palestinian needs and crystal-clear Palestinian rights will, once again, be de facto suspended in an endless dishonest "process," which reallywhile the latter settles occupied land, practices the internationally recognized crime of apartheid, and conducts the occasional massacre.But the proclamation addresses more than the Middle East.Instead of any attempt at a rational - albeit critical, even hostile - approach to Moscow's actions and interests,(Never mind that Hamas is not, actually, a terrorist organization, although it also engages in terrorist acts; see above.)as if there has been no history of two decades of American provocations by reckless over-expansion, bad faith, and refusal to negotiate serious issues of international security in earnest and constructively. In that regard,And finally, both "Putin" - read: Russia - and Hamas stand accused of two things: Wanting towhere the strong abuse the weak and might makes right.In Israel's case, the claim is vitiated by the simple fact that its government exerts de facto control over millions of Palestinians, all of whom face discrimination and the vast majority of whom do not have a vote, or, for that matter any ordinary civil and human rights. Ukraine, meanwhile, has Vladimir Zelensky, Washington's darling in decline, who started dismantling the country's brittle democratic structures - for what they were worth - in 2021, well before the war, and clings to power by cooperating with a violent far-right, eliminating the political opposition, streamlining the media, and delaying elections. Again, these are not matters of opinion but facts.despite endless claims to the contrary. In the past, it has repeatedly signaled a willingness to compromise and accept a two-state solution. Claiming Hamas wants the total destruction of Israel is akin to using one idiotic quote from former US President Ronald Reagan to "prove" that he wanted to erase the whole Soviet Union. Hamas also simply does not have the capacity - not by a very far stretch - to do so.As its compromise proposals of late 2021 clearly showed,It is true that Russia, by now, claims some Ukrainian territory. Depending on how long the war continues, it may end up claiming and taking even more. You may very well object to that. Yet it is not the same as a will to exterminate a whole state or, for that matter, its population.Finally, regarding the warning that Hamas, Russia, and who knows who else (China? India? Brazil? Simply everyone who won't do as told by Washington?) areguess what:Don't believe it? Ask Gaza.In sum, all we can really learn from this letter from on-high is thatIf, in the words of the declaration, the world is ever supposed to have even a slight chance of seeing "more hope, more freedom, less rage, less grievance, and less war," then we first need to see much less of Joe Biden and everything and everyone he stands for.