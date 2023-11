"Tehran and its allies will not allow this brutal enemy and those standing behind him to conquer Gaza and its heroic people. We will do whatever it takes in this historic battle. Hamas proved to everyone that the resistance in Gaza is capable of initiative and innovation, while maintaining its organization and field capabilities."

The leader of the Quds Force made the pledge following reports that Tehran was seeking to avoid direct involvement in the Gaza conflict...The Quds Force is the foreign operations arm of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), responsible for military and intelligence missions beyond Iran's borders.In a letter addressed to the commander of the armed wing of Hamas, thedeclared:Published on Thursday by the state-backedKhamenei reportedly restated Iran's long-standing "political and moral support" for Hamas,Earlier on Thursday, however, top Hamas officialtelling IRNA:He added that such reports were intended to harm the image of Hamas and its allies in the "axis of resistance" - a network of Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.Iranian officials have yet to comment on the Reuters report.Qaani, who took over the force in 2020 after his predecessor, Qasem Soleimani, was killed by a US drone strike, went on to congratulate the Palestinian armed faction for an "impressive victory and qualitative achievement that is unprecedented in the history of the conflict," promising that "your brothers in the resistance axis stand united with you."