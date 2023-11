© FOX13 Memphis



A FedEx tractor-trailer was blocked by several cars in a Memphis, Tennessee, intersection before dozens of people pillaged the back of the truck for packages, leaving boxes discarded all over the road during the brazen weekend theft. Video from the scene shows multiple people running through parked cars in the road toward the FedEx truck as the driver attempts to escape the ravagers who are carrying their loot., the driver said, according to multiple local reports. When police officers arrived, multiple vehicles were seen recklessly speeding away Saturday night, the Memphis Police Department said, according to Fox13 Memphis. The large-scale theft happened at Mallory and Riverport in the South Memphis neighborhood of the city.One resident says she is fed up with the crime taking place in the area of Saturday's theft.Three men were detained after they were caught in an apartment complex several hours after the theft.Memphis police received a call from a security team at the apartment complex after they found the three men sitting in a white Chevrolet that smelled like marijuana.After checking the car, the security detail reported to the cops the men admitted to taking items from the truck.The men told the arriving officers the stolen items were left in the street where they picked them up.Some of the items recovered from the vehicle included four Kicker Speakers 6X9, one vehicle headlight, one 14-piece pot and pan set, and three Direct TV cable boxes, the outlet reported.FedEx responded to the theft, saying the safety of its employees and customers' packages are top priorities."The safety of our team members and the security of our customers' shipments are top priorities, and we are grateful there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident," the statement read. "We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities and taking appropriate steps to address this matter."Last week, a Maryland UPS driver had her truck stolen during a broad-daylight armed carjacking as she was delivering packages.Police responded in Prince George County after receiving a frantic 911 call from the driver around 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.