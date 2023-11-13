© Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images



West Jerusalem has claimed credit for foiling a terrorist attack and linked the case to its Gaza operation...Brazilian authorities have warned against jumping to conclusions afterThe case is ongoing and must not be used by outside governments to promote their own interests, Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino said.In a social media post on Thursday,stressing that no foreign agency could presume the outcome of the investigation.Without directly mentioning Israel, the minister said:The remarks appear to be a reaction toon Wednesday, who said:Dino stressed that the Brazilian investigation had started "before the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene."The Brazilian Federal Police issued a similar statement, highlighting national authority over the probe and pledging it would follow the facts rather than be directed by expectations from elsewhere.The case involves alleged attempts to recruit people to carry out "extremist acts" in the country.Citing court officials, the Agencia Brasil public news agency reported on Thursday that the tip about the suspects' alleged activities had come from the FBI, which mentioned their possible links to the Hezbollah militant movement.Compared to some other nations in Latin America,on Israel's anti-Hamas military operation in Gaza and the civilian death toll it has caused.However, Brazil's ruling Workers' Party has publicly criticized Israel foradded to the tensions in a recent interview with the O Globo newspaper, in which he claimed:Brazilian Federal Police chief Andrei Rodrigues called the remarks "disrespectful."