Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, argued that it was essentially an admission that Crimea and the Donbass are no longer Ukraine.
- It's not bad, but it's important to move on. We have to admit that Odessa, Mykolaiv, Kiev and practically everything else is not Ukraine at all - said Medvedev.He says that there are three more steps before admitting the obvious, and he said about Zelensky that he is not a president, but a usurper, the Ukrainian language is not a language, and Ukraine is not a country but artificially collected territories, the Guardian reports.
"Therefore, even without the territories occupied by Russia, Ukraine cannot be accepted into NATO because it is not a state," explained Medvedev.This idea that Ukraine is not an independent country, but is a historical part of Russia, has been repeated in the rhetoric of the Russian leadership for a long time. Vladimir Putin said this at a NATO summit in 2008 and again in 2014 when he justified the illegal annexation of Crimea.
Comment: The full text of Medvedev's statement on Telegram: