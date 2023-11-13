© Getty Images / Chris Jackson/Getty Images



"Ofcom is not a censor," its CEO Melanie Dawes said in a statement on Thursday. "We don't have powers to take content down," she said, adding that the regulator's mission statement is to "tackle the root causes of harm."

Some services, including WhatsApp, have threatened to withdraw from the country in protest at the controversial legislation.In a post outlining its initial codes of practice on Thursday,The Act will also require platformsfor unlawful material such as child-abuse imagery. However, critics of the legislation have said that imposing scanning technology on people's personal correspondence undermines users' privacy rights.UK technology secretary Michelle Donelan meanwhile, said that the Ofcom guidance would help in "cleaning up the Wild West of social media and make the UK the safest place in the world to be online."The initial guidance, which runs over 1,500 pages, primarily focuses on protecting young people online from grooming or other forms of harmful activities. About one in ten children or young people aged between 11 and 18 have been sent naked or semi-naked images online, Ofcom points out.Among the myriad recommendations made by the watchdog is for platforms to make children's social-media profiles more difficult to access by unknown parties. It also recommends that accounts not on a child's 'friends list' be unable to send them direct messages.Other offenses Ofcom warns of include the sharing of so-called "deepfake" pornography, where artificial intelligence (AI) is used to make illicit content from publicly available photographs or videos.Ofcom says it hopes that its codes will be enforced by the end of next year. Each code will require full parliamentary approval before it is implemented.