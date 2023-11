© Unknown



"So many of today's long-term challenges are best addressed through blended finance and this is one. You need these vehicles to mobilise capital at scale."

"The fund is being set up to also give public and private sector investors the opportunity to invest into specific projects and sectors. There will be different sectoral funds that the fund identified as priorities for Ukraine. That aim is to maximise capital participation."

BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase are reportedly aiding the Ukrainian government in setting up a reconstruction bank that could seeThe Financial Times noted that it would cost Ukraine roughlyamid the onslaught of attacks by Russia, but the cost is continuing to increase.The Ukraine Development Fund is still in the early stages of setting up the reconstruction bank, but potential investors will get an inside preview of how things will look during a London conference that is set to take place this week.With the steep cost to rebuild,JPMorgan was soon added in February. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed last month that he was working with the two financial institutions and consultants at, per the report.Philipp Hildebrand, BlackRock vice-chair, said:Though BlackRock and JPMorgan are offering their services, they will likely havein the Eastern European country. The report noted thatBlackRock has claimed that Ukraine needs a "development finance bank" that would provide the country with infrastructure, climate, and agriculture opportunities. This will apparently make them more attractive to other long-term investors. JPMorgan was added to the venture due to its debt expertise.Stefan Weiler, JPMorgan's head of debt capital markets in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, said:Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the African Union, revealed that