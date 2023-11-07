© Mohammed Saber/EPA



Prime minister rules out general ceasefire as Israel marks a month since Hamas attack...Benjamin Netanyahu has stated, saying his country will take "overall security responsibility" for the territory.One month after Hamas's attack killed 1,400 people, the Israeli prime minister also saidfrom the Gaza Strip, but again rejected calls for a ceasefire.Asked who should "govern" Gaza after fighting ends, Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Monday night:The United Nations and other world bodies, including the EU, consider Gaza as occupied - despite Israel withdrawing its forces from inside the strip in 2005 - as it has maintained effective control over the small territory by land, sea and air.Israel's military re-entered Gaza last week and has encircled the densely populated Gaza City, where the Hamas Islamist group is hiding among civilians. The army said early on Tuesday that it had taken a Hamas compound and was poised to attack fighters hiding in underground tunnels.Health officials in Gaza said at least 23 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes early on Tuesday in southern Gaza - areas to where Israel has told civilians to flee.In the city of Khan Younis, a man rescued from the rubble of a house where medics said 11 people had been killed warned that Israel would be "taught a very tough lesson"."This is the bravery of the so-called Israel, they show their might and power against civilians, babies inside, kids inside, and elderly," the man told reporters.On Tuesday, a month since Hamas's attack in southern Israel, people held a minute of standing silence across Israel to commemorate the victims.The night before, a vigil in Jerusalem was held, with a candle lit for each victim.Relatives of the dead gathered at Jerusalem's Western Wall where prayers were held marking the first month of grief, in line with Jewish tradition. Yossi Rivlin, whose two brothers were killed at a music festival massacre during the Hamas attack, said:Standing before a giant Israeli flag, the army's chief cantor, Shai Abramson, gave a prayer for the dead, modified to include a blessing for security forces personnel who had died.Retaliating to the Hamas raid, in which fighters seized 240 hostages, Israel has bombarded the enclave in an assault that Gaza health officials say has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including about 4,100 children.Rights groups and UN experts have accused both Israel and Hamas of committing war crimes.although he had still not secured permission from Israel to visit. He said in a statement:has said Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children", calling for an urgent ceasefire.International organisations have said Gaza's hospitals cannot cope with the wounded, and food and clean water are running out with aid deliveries nowhere near enough.On Monday, the Israeli military releasedThe 15-member body is still trying to agree a resolution after failing four times in two weeks to take action.When asked on Monday if there had been any talks at the UN yet about what might happen in Gaza once the fighting stopped, the deputy US ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, told reporters: