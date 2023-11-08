© afplivefive



Leaked documents spark furious backlash from groups who fear freedom of expression could be suppressed...according to documents seen by the Observer.prepared by civil servants working for cabinet minister Michael Gove,by a cohort of officials who fearThe proposals have provoked a furious response from civil rights groups with some warningOne Whitehall official said:A national cohesion and counter-extremism plan with the new definition is expected to be launched shortly. Internal departmental documents marked "official - sensitive" say the proposed definition could "frame a new, unified response to extremism".Among them are the(MCB),(Muslim Engagement and Development), which has featured at some Conservative party conference fringe events and in 2021 provided evidence to parliamentary committees.Gove's officials are understood to have been in talks with the Home Office and No 10 over the definition, which arrives during a particularly fraught period.Last week theprompting dismay from many participants who consider themselves peace campaigners.On Saturday during the latest pro-Palestinian march, thousands assembled in London's Trafalgar Square with 11 arrests made.Civil rights groups said introducing a wider definition of extremism would threaten freedom of speech. There has been no public consultation on the new definition.said:added:UK's racial justice director, said:Further attempts over the past decade to implement a new definition have been unsuccessful.The government proposed a bill in the Queen's speech in 2016 to "tackle the menace of extremism", with a new civil order regime to restrict activity. The bill faced widespread opposition and was shelved after the government failed to provide a legally acceptable definition of extremism.Under the proposed definition in the documents,It adds that the definition should be supported with public guidance that enables "consistent use and application". The documents state thatThere is significant concern among some officials because they consider the broader definition could be used against legitimate organisations fiercely opposed to certain government institutions or calling for their abolition. They are concerned a wider range of individuals could be no-platformed or reported as suspected extremists in official files.The proposed definition also includes:It said the new definition moves from the 2011 definition of "active opposition" of British values to identifying extremism "through behaviours that enable the spread of extremist ideology". This is a significantly broader definition, potentially capturing people who are considered to have failed to properly challenge what is seen as extremist behaviour.Some officials are concerned the new definition could hamper the activities of legitimate political or environmental groups. It was reported in 2020 that at least 45 activists were referred to Prevent over environmental extremism between April 2016 and March 2019. At the time Amnesty International described the referrals as "deeply concerning"."The government needs to challenge its own extremists who are intent on dividing our communities.""This new definition is clearly an attempt to undermine and intimidate our movement. We refuse to be deterred."Mend has been contacted for comment.A government spokesperson said: