© Reuters



Extraordinary lapses

the Israeli leadership seized the occasion of 7 October to "finish the job" by committing genocide in Gaza, under the guise that Hamas was such a danger as to justify not only its destruction, but this indiscriminate onslaught against the whole population.

Israel has seized this opportunity to fulfill Zionist territorial ambitions amid 'the fog of war' by inducing one last surge of Palestinian catastrophic dispossessionUN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was recently pilloried by Israel because he stated a truism, observing that the 7 October Hamas attack "did not happen in a vacuum".Guterres was calling the world's attention to Israel's long record of severe criminal provocations in occupied Palestine , which have been occurring ever since it became the occupying power after the 1967 war.Israel reacted so angrily to Guterres's entirely appropriate and accurate remarks because they could be interpreted as implying that Israel "had it coming" in view of its severe and varied abuses against people in the occupied Palestinian territories, most flagrantly in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and Jerusalem.After all, if Israel could present itself to the world as an innocent victim of the 7 October attack - an incident that was itself replete with war crimes - it could reasonably hope to gain carte blanche from its patrons in the West to retaliate as it pleased, without being bothered by the restraints of international law, UN authority, or common morality.. Such tactics seem almost superfluous here, as the US and EU swiftly issued blanket approval for whatever Israel did in response, however vengeful, cruel or unrelated to restoring Israeli border security.Guterres's UN speech had such a dramatic impact because it punctured Israel's balloon of artfully constructed innocence, in which the 7 October attack came out of the blue.What I find strange and disturbing is that, despite the consensus that the Hamas attack became feasible only because of extraordinary lapses in Israel's supposedly second-to-none intelligence capabilities and tight border security, this factor has rarely been discussed since that day.Instead of the morning after being filled with vengeful fury, why wasn't the focus within Israel and elsewhere on taking emergency action to restore Israeli security by correcting these costly lapses, which would seem to be the most effective way to ensure that nothing comparable to 7 October could happen again?I can understand Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reluctance to stress this explanation or advocate this form of response,There is little reason to doubt that Israel deliberately overreacted to 7 October by immediately engaging in a genocidal response, particularly if its purpose was to divert attention from the escalation of West Bank settler violence, exacerbated by the government's distribution of guns to "civilian security teams".The Israeli government's ultimate plan seems to be to end once and for all UN partition fantasies, lending authority to the Zionist maximalist goal of annexation or total subjugation of West Bank Palestinians.In effect, as morbid as it seems,My analysis leads me to conclude that this ongoing war is not primarily about security in Gaza or security threats posed by Hamas, but rather about something much more sinister and absurdly cynical.In effect, the Palestinian people are being victimised by two convergent catastrophes: one political, the other humanitarian.The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.This article is available in French on Middle East Eye French edition.