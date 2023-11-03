© Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik

The Western sanctions on Russia have backfired and hurt the countries that imposed them instead, President Vladimir Putin said during a government meeting on Wednesday.The Russian leader, however, urged officials to brace for more Western sanctions and even keep an eye on potential acts of sabotage from abroad.Germany, Sweden and Denmark have shut Russia out of their investigations into the incident, which has so far failed to yield any results. Journalist Seymour Hersh has accused the US of carrying out the attacks, after which several Western outlets offered an alternative narrative, blaming a rogue Ukrainian group instead.The US and many of its allies have imposed sweeping restrictions on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine, targeting Russia's financial and energy sectors, among other spheres. However, the Russian economy has managed to successfully adjust to outside pressure and find ways to substitute for lost trade ties, Finance Minister Anton Sinualov said last month.European countries, meanwhile, have been grappling with soaring inflation, which has sparked strikes and protests against the high cost of living in several states, including the UK, France and Germany. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier this year that "the sanctions policy of the EU simply does not work," arguing that the European bloc was primarily inflicting damage on itself.