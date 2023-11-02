© Russian Foreign Ministry/Sputnik



Spreading conflict to other countries in the Middle East is "unacceptable," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, while discussing a spate of recent Israeli airstrikes with his Syrian counterpart.Lavrov brought up the issue of Israeli airstrikes, "which have become more frequent against the backdrop of events around the Gaza Strip," during a phone call with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a readout of the call.the readout added.Mekdad phoned Lavrov to discuss the situation in Gaza, as well as a number of bilateral issues and the progress in ending the war in Syria.backed by the West and some regional powersSince the Hamas incursion from Gaza on October 7,One of these attacks was acknowledged by the Israeli ambassador to Germany, who said it was intended to disrupt "weapons deliveries from Iran."On the rare occasions when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) comments on the attacks, it claims to have acted in pre-emptive self-defense against Iran, accusing Tehran of supplying Hezbollah militants. Damascus has repeatedly insisted that the raids constitute a violation of Syrian sovereignty, but to no avail.Lavrov and Mekdad agreed on the need for an "immediate end to the bloodshed" in Gaza and a solution to all the humanitarian problems created by the fighting.Russia has condemned the Hamas attack but called Israel's response against Gaza an unacceptable form of "collective punishment" against innocent civilians. Moscow has called for a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians through the creation and recognition of an independent Palestinian state.