A surfer mauled to death by a shark off the South Australian coast has been identified.Tod Gendle, 55, was killed by a four-metre great white while surfing near Granite Rock, close to Streaky Bay - about 700km from Adelaide - on Tuesday.Friends watched in horror as he was dragged underwater. His body has still not been found.On Wednesday afternoon, part of his board and a piece of his wetsuit were recovered.Mr Gendle's family issued a statement thanking the police for their help.'We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the police and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in the recent days,' they said.'We extend our appreciation to his friends and the local community of Streaky Bay, who had the chance to know Tod.'Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were with Tod on that day.'During this time, we kindly ask for privacy for our family and friends.'Todd was described as a 'nomad' who spent his life in pursuit of the best waves Australian beaches had to offer.Fellow surfer Jeff Schmucker, who raced out on a jetski to try to save him, said he saw Todd getting pulled underwater by the huge shark.Mr Schmucker said Todd had been attacked and was circled several times by a 'big female' shark.He did not see any remains of the 55-year-old's body but told 7 News he was able to retrieve part of his surfboard which had a large bitemark taken out of it.Eyre and Western Police immediately launched a search with the assistance of Police Water Operations, PolAir, State Emergency Service and local volunteers.The search ran into the evening and recommenced on Wednesday morning.South Australia Police Superintendent Paul Bahr told 9 News on Wednesday that police had recovered 'some small items'.'They're items not easily identifiable but we will continue the examination of those,' he said.Locals said Todd had only moved to the area a short time ago and was not familiar with the surfing spot, which is known as a great white shark breeding ground.Mr Schmucker said the incident had been 'devastating' for the 'tight-knit' community.The attack comes just weeks after Pamela Cook was bitten by a shark at Beachport in the state's southeast while swimming with local community group Beachport Sea Urchins and Slugs near the town's jetty.It also follows the death of teacher Simon Baccanello in May.He was believed to have been killed by a shark while surfing at Walkers Rock near Ellison on South Australia's west coast.It is understood a smaller search will resume on Thursday while the attack has become a case for South Australia's coroner.