© Dan Kilwood/Getty Images



"The international order is breaking down. It was an unpleasant one, based on the fear of mutual destruction, but manageable. Wars in the Middle East have erupted before, but the USSR and the USA intervened and extinguished them until the next conflict. And now I don't see even a temporary settlement mechanism."

The new global war comes as a series of intertwined conflicts rather than a single, major one, the Russian foreign policy expert believes...The Third World War is already underway,has said. A world order that has been "unpleasant" but "manageable" is being broken down and currently there seems to be no mechanism for the resolution of conflicts, including the ongoing escalation between Israel and Hamas, he believes., made the remarks in an interview published last week by newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.Of late, the world has been seen old, frozen conflicts being re-ignited, Lukyanov said, citing the Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities, the Russia-Ukraine standoff and the new escalation in the Middle East as examples.The ongoing array of conflicts is effectively a new World War, which appears to significantly differ from the two global conflicts of the 20th century,suggested.The escalation in the Middle East is not the last conflict to come, withhe also warned.He noted that the Palestinian militant group