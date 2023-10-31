© Policeguy31/Wikimedia Commons/Cropped/CC BY SA 4.0



"It was a substantive briefing of the information my team had screened and had concluded was credible — or had some indicia of credibility — and which they "thought would be of interest or should investigate further..."

"What we were doing was, as a part of the briefing, giving them the investigative steps that we had taken within our limited ability to corroborate the information provided by the CHS."

"We developed work streams through discussions with other, either components within DOJ or other federal agencies to run certain things to ground."

The Delaware U.S. attorney's office received a detailed briefing that established the FD-1023 implicating Hunter and Joe Biden in a Ukrainian bribery scandal was not Russian disinformation and was not sourced to Rudy Giuliani, according to a transcribed interview of former Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.Last Monday, Brady sat for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee. Over the course of some six hours of questioning, the committee elicitedThe public has known for some time, thanks to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and IRS whistleblowers, that the Pittsburgh-based U.S. attorney's office had provided the Delaware office information about anthat summarized aMore recently, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed thathad refused to accept a briefing from the Pittsburgh office until ordered to do so byAccording to Shapley, Wolf wanted nothing to do with the Pittsburgh-based U.S. attorney's office because she believed that no information from that office could be credible, having, in her mind, originated from Giuliani.a transcript of which The Federalist has reviewed,Brady testified that in briefing Wolf,Further, in the briefing, the Pittsburgh AUSAs informed the Delaware U.S. attorney's office they believed the FD-1023 had indicia of credibility that merited further investigation.Brady's testimony also revealed many other facets of the briefing. For instance, Brady explained:Brady reiterated that in the briefing, the Pittsburgh AUSAs shared information they had vetted that they believed "required further analysis, further investigation, including using the tools of a grand jury," and that included the FD-1023.While the focus of many of the questions concerned the FD-1023, Brady confirmed the October briefing to the Delaware U.S. attorney's office included other materials too. Brady did not elaborate on what other evidence his team gave U.S. Attorney David Weiss's team. Though from Brady's testimony, it appears his office also screenedso that seems like one possibility.The Judiciary Committee also elicited testimony from Brady that during the briefing, the Pittsburgh U.S. attorney's office detailed the investigative steps they had taken. Brady explained:While Brady's attorney would only allow him to speak at a high level about the investigative steps, even from an elevated perchAmong other things, in screening the evidence,In explaining their screening process, Brady noted they could look at public financial filings and media reports, including foreign reporting they had translated.Brady also confirmed that the Pittsburgh FBI office obtained travel records of the CHS and that they "interfaced with the CHS's handler about certain statements relating to travel and meetings to see if they were consistent with his or her understanding." What they were able to identify, Brady testified, was consistent with the CHS's representations in the FD-1023.The Pittsburgh-based team of prosecutors also identified many potential witnesses related to Ukrainian corruption, Brady testified, with some in Ukraine and others in the United States. Brady explained his investigators interviewed some state-side witnesses, confirming that the screening process went much beyond interviewing Giuliani.Significantly, Brady explained that in screening the evidence, his office vetted the FD-1023 and the CHS "against known sources of Russian disinformation." To conduct that analysis, his team worked with the Eastern District of New York.Brady told the House Judiciary Committee.Also important was Brady's reference to being tasked by Barr to coordinate with the "intelligence services," which resulted in theAs Brady put it:Not only did the Pittsburgh U.S. attorney's office give the Delaware office a summary of the information screened, investigative steps taken, and corroborating evidence, but Brady's team identified investigative leads for Weiss's office. Brady's lead AUSAs also made "recommendations about possible investigative avenues that we would recommend that they take," Brady said. When pushed by the House Judiciary Committee on this point, Brady confirmed that as part of the briefing, his office recommended certain actions, but that he could not elaborate on what those recommendations were.In that report, Brady also recommended his team provide a briefing to the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware. Significantly, after submitting the report, Donoghue and Brady spoke, and Donoghue concurred with Brady's recommendation to brief Weiss's team —as Wolf pushed forward with the sweetheart plea for Hunter Biden, which has since been abandoned. Before the briefing from Pittsburgh, Wolf may have been able to hide behind the belief that the evidence flowing from there was the incredible rantings of Giuliani. ButBrady exposed that the Delaware office was — at best —the Pittsburgh office gave Weiss's team.