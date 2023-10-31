Mr. Putin also defines the New World Order as "the same old hypocrisy, double standards, claims to exclusivity, global dominance, to preserve the essentially neocolonial system. The Russian leader went on to encapsulate the goals of the Gaza catastrophe and the broader conflicts in an ongoing West versus East conflict.
"The goal, in my opinion, of all these actions is obvious - to multiply instability in the world, to divide cultures, peoples, world religions, to provoke a conflict of civilizations - all according to the well-known principle of 'divide and rule.'"But the question arises, "Is President Putin right?"
We can find the answer here without reaching too deeply into history. Looking back at when Yugoslavia was a solid society between the NATO bloc and the Soviet Union, "divide and conquer" is the lesson. In a paper by Ronald D. Cox from 2020 entitled "U.S. Imperialism and the Disintegration of Yugoslavia," the author says the purpose was to "strengthen and expand the purpose of NATO during the post-Cold War period." The United States intervened with a broader mission: expand NATO and protect access to oil supplies.
Karen Talbot, in her paper entitled "The Real Reasons for War In Yugoslavia: Backing up Globalization with Military Might," the analyst described the U.S.-led breakup of Yugoslavia as an imperialist blueprint. Here is an excerpt from the piece from Social Justice/Global Options in 2000:
"The United States and its NATO underlings clearly were emboldened by their "success" in bombing Yugoslavia, by their earlier bombing of the Serb areas of Bosnia, and by their victories in the other remnants of Yugoslavia? Croatia, Slovenia, and Macedonia. Burgeoning military alliances, with the U.S. at the helm, is now more likely than ever to try to intervene similarly against any country that refuses to be a new-world-order colony by allowing its wealth and labor power to be plundered by transnational corporations."Moving past then-President Bill Clinton's boasting that the NATO alliance can "Do it now. We can do it tomorrow, if it is necessary, somewhere else." The 23,000 bombs dropped (including depleted Uranium munitions) on Yugoslavia in 79 days were the end of a nation of great potential and the start of a process. By 2001 and the 9/11 terror freak show, it became clear that "somewhere else" meant Afghanistan and Iraq. The plan was, and is, to fragment the Middle East, to protect American and Israeli oil and strategic interests there, and to subdue any resistance to the liberal order. All Americans see how these multi-trillion-dollar wars concluded. So, I won't elaborate here.
Next, America elected an African American President, Barack Hussein Obama II, and the divide campaign scaled up. The man who won the Nobel Peace Prize (somehow) bombed, ordered killed, and instigated more deaths than anyone since the time of Stalin and Hitler. He also shows us all that there is a pattern to the American world dominance scheme. Remember, like current President Joe Biden, Obama inherited the Afghanistan and Iraq situations. He began the drawdown of U.S. troops in both places while simultaneously setting up the next conflagration called the "Arab Spring." Ingenious, no?
Obama helped organize a NATO-led intervention in Libya, ultimately resulting in the fall of Muammar Gaddafi. Obama oversaw massive surveillance operations like PRISM, and the "deep state" politicians like Donald Trump and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. discuss. Furthermore, Obama's involvement in the war on the government of Bashar al-Assad revealed to the world the most egregious regime change conquests. Millions of refugees have flooded Europe, tens of thousands have died and are still dying, and the region is still fragmented and weak. Almost divided and conquered utterly. Almost. It was under Obama's leadership that the Euromaidan coup in Ukraine was planned, funded, and carried out.
Oh, and lest we forget Mr. Obama's "Yemen Model," where a proxy force was organized, funded, and supported to turn that country into a killing ground of unspeakable horror. The Peace Prize winner ordered air strikes, targeted killings, and the installation of a puppet general sympathetic to the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Obama claimed Yemen was "a model for success" in implementing other regime changes worldwide. So far, about half a million people have been killed in that ongoing neo-imperialist model experiment. Bouncing forward to today, the Saudi-led Coalition carried out 25,054 air raids in Yemen until the end of March 2022. So, the Biden administration has taken up the mission. And then there is Ukraine, the biggest proxy war of all playing out right before our eyes.
A couple of years ago at the United Nations, Joe Biden claimed, "We're not seeking - say it again, we are not seeking - a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs." Interestingly, The Guardian had a crystal ball back in September 2021, claiming that "Pushing Ukraine's membership in NATO as a pro-democracy step may bring about a Russian military response." You do not have to be a Harvard professor or Sherlock Holmes to find the underlying truth. Joe Biden's mission (besides bankrupting America) is precisely what he said it is not.
Lastly, the proxy war in Ukraine is just not going well. The American people are less than thrilled with their president sending hundreds of billions to the most corrupt government on the planet while homeless people roam the streets back home. As tolerance reaches the crisis point and the next election looms, fires must be lighted elsewhere. And the Middle East is primed for a hellfire like the world has never seen. Suppose Israel has to cry "Broken Arrow" (a U.S. military code phrase indicating that a ground unit is facing imminent destruction). In that case, it's conceivable that the final battle for world domination might be at hand.
