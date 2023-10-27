Earth Changes
Rain, thunderstorms hit North, Central Texas - up to 8 inches of rainfall overnight - tornado reported in San Antonio
Lone Star State
Thu, 26 Oct 2023 12:54 UTC
Overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was slammed with downpours, causing flooding in some areas and wreaking havoc on the Thursday morning commute.
As the southwest edge of the line moved slowly east, it brought storms and flooding to San Antonio and Austin, as well.
One of those storms briefly produced a tornado in downtown San Antonio on Thursday morning.
The line of storms is expected to break up as it moves into East Texas, forecasters say. This should lower the chances for flash flooding, but minor flooding is still possible since around 2 inches of rain is still expected to fall in that part of the state.
North Texas sees 3-6 inches of rain, with higher amounts in some areas
A swath of much-needed rain fell across North Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Most of the area saw around 3 to 6 inches, but some spots saw more. The highest measured total was over 8 inches near Glen Rose.
Tarrant County was especially hard hit. Heavy downpours overnight resulted in widespread street flooding, especially in Fort Worth near the Trinity River. Forest Park Boulevard, which runs along the river, was underwater in some areas because the river overflowed its banks, reports FOX 4.
In Haltom City, Little Fossil Creek was about 2 feet over its banks. The National Weather Service indicates that area got around 5 inches of rain overnight.
Storms and downpours move through Central Texas
While rainfall totals are expected to go up as the southwest edge of the rain moves east, Central Texas got its fair share of rain overnight and Thursday morning.
In Llano County, around 7.5 inches of rain fell, the National Weather Service said on X.
The National Weather Service says it expects up to 3 inches of rain to fall in Austin and the surrounding area on Thursday, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches.
The Lower Colorado River Authority said it would open a floodgate at Wirtz Dam and Starcke Dam on Thursday morning, leading to higher water levels downstream of the dams. Wirtz Dam forms Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and Starcke Dam forms Lake Marble Falls, both of which flow into Lake Travis and, eventually, Lady Bird Lake.
Small, brief tornado touches down in San Antonio
A small tornado touched down near downtown San Antonio during morning rush hour on Thursday. It was spotted around 8 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Highway 281 and caused only minor damage.
Some of that damage occurred at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.
Joint Base San Antonio said on X that "a brief, very weak tornado touched down on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston around 8 a.m." No injuries were reported but there were some downed trees and damage to vehicles on the base.