Agroseguro has reported that storm Bernard, which hit Andalusia on October 22 with heavy rains and winds that reached 100 kilometers per hour in some municipalities in the provinces of Huelva, Seville and Cadiz, has caused significant damage to various crops.Although it is still early to make assessments, Agroseguro has already started to receive damage reports. Sources from the entity said to Efeagro that berries are the most affected crops, due to the damages caused to infrastructure., Juan Francisco Delgado, who assured that the production will also be damaged, as blueberries and raspberries were already in an advanced stage of development.Source: efeagro.com