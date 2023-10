© Marco Tacca/Getty Images



"Today, things pop up that remind us of the Soviet times. Yes, it happens that history repeats itself. Fortunately, what once was tragedy is now a comedy at best. Fortunately, Brussels is not Moscow. Moscow was a tragedy. Brussels is just a bad contemporary parody."

"We had to dance to the tune that Moscow whistled. Brussels whistles too, but we dance as we want to, and if we don't want to, then we don't dance."

"For Westerners, freedom means escape -- get rid of yourself, get rid of what you were born into, change nation, change gender, change identity. For Hungarians, freedom is a life instinct, and we're not willing to give up our identity. The thought of not being a man, a Christian and a Hungarian is like tearing our hearts apart."

Viktor Orban has likened the bloc's domineering tactics to his country's four decades under Soviet control...Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has marked the anniversary of his country's failed 1956 uprising against the USSR byOrban, in a speech on Monday in the western Hungarian city of Veszprem, said:Orban claimed thatHe added that although the EU's domineering methods hark back to the Soviet era, the bloc is not able to rule with an iron fist.which was crushed by Soviet troops after just 12 days. Orban typically gives a speech to supporters on the holiday and has previously used it to make comparisons between Soviet oppression and EU tactics.Orban has clashed with the EU on Russia sanctions, illegal immigration, and LGBTQ "propaganda," among other issues.The PM suggested in Monday's speech that