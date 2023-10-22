mmmmmmm
A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches have occurred across northern and southern sections of the island overnight and early this morning.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with occasional heavy to intense showers are expected across the island throughout the morning.


Key Message:

-Runoff from higher elevations.
-Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.
-Water settlements on roads and fields.
-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).
-Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.
-Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.
-Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.