A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches have occurred across northern and southern sections of the island overnight and early this morning.Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with occasional heavy to intense showers are expected across the island throughout the morning.Key Message:-Runoff from higher elevations.-Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.-Water settlements on roads and fields.-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).-Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.-Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.-Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.