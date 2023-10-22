Earth Changes
Flash flood warning extended in Barbados
Barbados Today
Sat, 21 Oct 2023 12:12 UTC
Rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches have occurred across northern and southern sections of the island overnight and early this morning.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with occasional heavy to intense showers are expected across the island throughout the morning.
Key Message:
-Runoff from higher elevations.
-Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.
-Water settlements on roads and fields.
-Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).
-Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows.
-Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.
-Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.
Gaza, October 2023
So preserve yourselves, my brothers, from the calamities of this place, for distinguishing it is extremely difficult! Souls find it sweet, and then within it they are duped, since they become completely enamored of it.
- Sufi proverb
