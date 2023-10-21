Rains batter south-east

Rest of France also facing warnings

Over two-thirds of French departments are still facing weather warnings on Friday (October 20), as a number of intense storms continued to hit the country.Alongside this, six other departments in the area are facing tier-three orange warnings for heavy rain, river floods, and coastal flooding.Elsewhere 66 other departments in France - almost all of the south barring a couple of departments in Occitanie, as well as the capital region, the east and the north - faced 'yellow' weather warnings.These were mostly for stormy weather and strong winds, but also partially for coastal and river flooding and heavy rain.The majority of warnings are set to subside by Saturday, before Sunday sees a return to calmer weather.Alpes-Maritimes was placed on a tier-four red warning overnight due to heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding.Residents in urban areas and valleys within the department were warned about the rain, with certain buildings - including schools - shut on Friday due to the intensity of the downpour.In Nice parks were closed and the city's beach was placed off-limits this morning until further notice, due to the risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain.Whilst some rainfall is set to persist into the afternoon - and potentially into Saturday - the intensity of the storms died down after a third bout of heavy rain hit the department between 09:00 - 10:00.Despite the warning level for heavy rains falling after this final burst, tier-three warnings for coastal flooding will remain in place until around 21:00 tonight.The other departments facing tier-three warnings in the south-east were: Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, and Hautes-Alpes.In the mountainous departments, the tier-three warnings remained in place until midday, with coastal departments warnings in place until this evening.The Ardèche will remain on a tier-three warning throughout the day due to flooding of the Doux river.Many other areas of France also faced warnings today due to the persistence of stormy weather and rain in the rest of the country.The entire Atlantic coastline was on a tier-two yellow warning for coastal flooding. Parts were on alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds, which could reach up to 120 km/h in coastal Atlantic areas.Alerts over high winds and rainfall persist also across the central and eastern parts of France, with rain forecast for the entire day across the central belt of the country.In the north, tier-two rain and flood warnings are in place. In Paris and the Île-de-France region a tier-two warning for stormy weather has also been given.See below a map of the warnings accurate to 09:00 this morning in France.Remember, some departments have multiple warnings in place at the same time.