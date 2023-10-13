The bombings occurred the day before Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, was scheduled to visit Syria ImageIsrael reportedly attacked Syria's main airports in the northern city of Aleppo and the capital Damascus on Thursday, according to the country's state television.Syrian air defences were fired in reaction to both assaults, according to local media outlet Sham FM. The Aleppo airport was reported to have suffered damage but no casualties, but no information was provided regarding the effect of the strike on Damascus Airport.On such incidents, the Israeli military typically stays silent, and on Thursday, there was no immediate remark.Attacks against the airports, according to sources, are meant to cut off Iran's supply lines to Syria, where Tehran's influence has increased since it started backing President Bashar al-Assad in the civil conflict that broke out in 2011.The bombings occurred the day before Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister, was scheduled to visit Syria.According to Syria's transport ministry, technical teams went to both sites on Thursday to assess the extent of the damage.