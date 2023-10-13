Iraq's Kataeb Seyyedolshohada has warned that any US interference in the ongoing developments in Palestine would make it a target for the Resistance movement.The group emphasized that "Palestine is not Ukraine," according to reports by the Lebanese Al-Ahed news website on Sunday.The group further warned that if the US directly intervenes in the Palestinian events to support the Zionist regime, which is collapsing,They stressed thatThis warning comes in the wake of a full-scale operation launched by Palestinian Resistance fighters against the Zionist regime. The operation, which originated from Gaza in the occupied lands, is reported to be unprecedented against the occupying regime in the past 75 years.The operation continued into its third day, with other Resistance forces including Islamic Jihad and Arin al-Osoud (Lion's Den), joining the Palestinian Hamas movement.