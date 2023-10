"They (the U.S.) don't do anything. It's more, a lot more, what they authorize for the war in Ukraine than what they give to help with poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean."

"A US program to remove blockades and stop harassing independent and free countries, an integrated plan for cooperation so the Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Ecuadorians, Guatemalans and Hondurans wouldn't be forced to emigrate."

Mexico's president on Friday slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and economic sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations as the first of two high-level U.S.-Mexico meetings got underway in Washington.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad criticism of U.S. foreign policy, sayingThe harsh comments came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina and Trade Representative Katherine Tai were meeting their Mexican counterparts at the State Department Friday's talks will focus onissues butThe State Department said in a statement that Blinken would be meeting López Obrador during the Oct. 4-5 trip.Experts say economic mismanagement and political repression are largely to blame for the tide of migrants leaving Venezuela and Cuba.He called for:There has been a surge in Venezuelan migrants moving through Mexico in recent weeks in a bid to reach the U.S. border. Many of the migrants sayin their home country led them to make the journey.Mexico also continues to buy 2020-vintage COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and Cuba López Obrador estimated it involved $40 or $50 million, calling it "ridiculous."