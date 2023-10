© Spencer Platt/Getty Images



Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will reportedly announce on Oct. 9 that he is running as an independentKennedy is set to switch party affiliations after campaigning as a Democrat since April. His campaign plans to air "attack ads" against the Democratic National Committee to "pave the way" for his announcement, according to Mediate.a Kennedy campaign insider told the outlet.Kennedy has criticized President Joe Biden on various occasions during his campaign. He claimed to be "the first person censored by the Biden administration" in early 2021 when he was suspended from Instagram and Facebook for disinformation, and has accused the sitting president of living in a "bubble" and only talking to "donors."Kennedy begged the Biden administration for Secret Service protection in September after a man impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested for bringing two loaded pistols and a spare ammunition magazine at one of Kennedy's campaign events. The candidate's father, New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated