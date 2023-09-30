Subpoenaed documents show that Hunter Biden used Joe Biden's Delaware home address as the beneficiary address for payments from two Chinese nationals, according to the House Oversight Committee. The bank wires also showed the transactions took place in 2019 when Joe was running for president.
Hunter's attorney tried to explain it away:
In his statement, [Abbe] Lowell said the bank transfers resulted from loans Hunter Biden received from a private individual, and they referenced his father's Delaware address because it was on his personal driver's license at the time.Um, what? I thought Hunter lived in California. Why was he living at his dad's home?
Lowell said Hunter Biden borrowed the funds while making "a substantial investment" in a partnership called BHR Partners.
"We expect more occasions where the Republican chairs twist the truth to mislead people to promote their fantasy political agenda."
Apparently, Hunter lived at the Wilmington home in 2017, his divorce from his now ex-wife. He claimed he owned the property in 2018. That was a lie. Hunter moved to California three years ago:
Hunter's first home in Southern California was a $12,000-per-month rented house in the Hollywood Hills, where he set up his art studio for his new career in 2019. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century property had a pool and a gated drive.So Hunter was in California in 2019. Documents from his laptop showed he used the Wilmington address as a billing address in 2018 and 2019.
He then moved to a $4.2million canal-side Venice Beach house in 2021. He and Melissa allegedly left the home in a state of 'disarray and disrepair' and owing approximately $80,000 in outstanding rent, a source told DailyMail.com.
'Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition,' the source said.
But he moved to California in 2019. He bought the first home in June 2019. The payments happened on July 26, August 2, and October 13. You have to change your license in California within 10 days of moving there.
One payment came from Jonathan Li, the CEO of investment fund BHR. Hunter introduced then-vice president Joe Biden to Li during a trip to China in 2013. Joe eventually wrote letters of recommendation for Li's children to Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University.
Here are the facts the Oversight Committee published:
- Jonathan Li and Hunter Biden developed a business relationship during Joe Biden's vice presidency.
- On July 26, 2019, Hunter Biden received a $10,000 wire from Wang Xin. On August 2, 2019, Hunter Biden received a $250,000 wire from Jonathan Li and Tan Ling. Both wires originated in Beijing and Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.
- Nearly three months later, on October 13, 2019, Hunter Biden's attorney George Mesires stated that Hunter Biden received no money from BHR and did not disclose any payments from Jonathan Li.
- Evidence shows Joe Biden developed a familiar relationship with Jonathan Li during his vice presidency and prior to these payments to Hunter Biden. Devon Archer, a Biden business associate, described how Joe Biden met with Jonathan Li in Beijing, China, had a phone call with him, and later wrote college recommendation letters for his children.
- In December 2013, during a vice presidential trip to Beijing, reports indicate that "Hunter, shortly after arriving in Beijing, on December 4, helped arrange for Li to shake hands with his father in the lobby of the American delegation's hotel."
- On October 22, 2020, Joe Biden falsely said, "My son has not made money, in terms of thing about, what are you talking about? China. The only guy who made money in China is [President Trump]."