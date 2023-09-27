Puppet Masters
War: oligarchy's great silencer
Alex Krainer's TrendCompass / Substack
Wed, 27 Sep 2023 17:23 UTC
James Madison wrote that, "If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will come in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy." Today this statement no longer seems like a remote risk for the "free world." Indeed, we are witnessing an escalation of attacks against the foundational values which, not so long ago, we were taking for granted: freedom to travel, free speech, the right to bear arms, etc. Of course, the popular resistance to these infringements is also escalating.
A class war is afoot and it's getting worse
The American people, one of the last nations that still defends their right to bear arms, are clearly responding to the attacks on their Second Amendment with more gun purchases; the defense of free speech has spilled into the social media like a tsunami; and the authorities' attempts to restrict the freedom of movement have also run into a revolt of volunteer vigilantes in the UK who are simply taking down the surveillance infrastructure. Essentially, this is the clash between the people and the ruling oligarchy. If this clash continues to escalate, it could lead to revolutionary disruptions in which the oligarchy risks losing the hold on levers of political control.
Throughout history, such circumstances tended to precipitate wars. The "enemies at the gate" emergency has been effective at inducing fear in the population, redirecting people's grievances towards an external enemy and drawing the able-bodied, fighting age men - precisely the group that constitutes the greatest danger to the oligarchy - into the military units where they can be sacrificed in large numbers, while the loyal ones can be rewarded, promoted and recruited into Praetorian guard units tasked with defending the established order.
Sending men off to war: the stone that kills many flies
The expedient of war had been used in precisely this way to great effect by the Roman Empire's oligarchy for centuries. The same was true of the British Empire. Of course, the key to using wars against foreign enemies as a social pressure release valve is the oligarchy's ability to control the narrative, demonize designated enemies and convince the population of the necessity to wage war. Fighting and winning wars was entirely secondary. Unless there was substantial booty to plunder, fake wars were even more useful than the real ones, as George Orwell subtly illustrated in his novel, 1984.
In March this year, U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told an audience at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) that the United States has "to prepare, to be prepared to fight and win that war" against China. But for all such bellicose talk and saber-rattling, the US isn't really preparing for war against China.
The war they're preparing is not the war they're advertising
If they really intended to fight and win that war, the Biden Administration would be ramping up the production of oil, gas, coal and steel; they'd be building up the strategic petroleum reserves rather than depleting them to 40-year lows; they would also do everything possible to build up the military and recruit hundreds of thousands of fresh troops.
They're doing none of that and are even doing everything opposite, including systematically destroying the US troops' morale by promoting transgender officers and hiring a drag queen as spokesperson of the US Navy. Furthermore, they wouldn't be targeting the American citizens by recruiting 80,000 IRS enforcement agents and training them to use firearms. Clearly, the priority target in this conflict are the domestic populations of the western nations. Fighting foreign enemies is merely the smokescreen necessary to disguise the real war, as James Madison had foreshadowed.
Watch what they do, not what they say!
Today, in our free, democratical societies, such "conspiracy theories" might seem unlikely and far-fetched. But the fact remains that what our system of governance actually does, as opposed to what they declare that it does, is entirely consistent with the Roman Empire's and British Empire's practices. The polarization of wealth, oppression of the ordinary people and permanent warfare are as present today as they were through history of empires. In "The Great Taking," David Webb mentions the 1917 Trading with the Enemy Act which was used to effect mass confiscation of property from the American people.
Webb cited Daniel A. Gross's article, "The U.S. Confiscated Half a Billion Dollars in Private Property During WWI." In its subtitle, the article states that, "America's home front was the site of internment, deportation, and vast property seizure." In effect, the government, controlled by the ruling oligarchy, made all of the U.S. public into a potential enemy. During wartime, we've no time to fuss about the rights of traitors, enemy collaborators, disloyal or unpatriotic citizens or superspreaders of disinformation and misinformation... Accusations and insinuations are good enough.
Germany shrugs the destruction of NordStream pipelines
A year ago, we got a perfect illustration of how powerful war psychosis can be in getting the populations to acquiesce to otherwise absolutely intolerable affronts. Someone destroyed the NordStream pipelines supplying Russian natural gas to Germany. In ordinary circumstances, this act of terrorism would be a scandal of massive proportions demanding urgent investigations and accountability. This was a huge blow to Germany, triggering her deindustrialization and the loss of an estimated half a million jobs.
But, no: we can't go there: we are facing a great threat from the east, if we don't defeat the Russians in Ukraine, Putin's hordes will be emboldened and will continue and take Finland, the Baltic countries and Poland. Next, Putin will march his troops into Paris and our free world will be replaced by an eastern despotism. We've no time for investigations, asking questions, free speech or any dissent of any sort. Accordingly, the people of a great democratic nation, the industrial powerhouse that is was Germany, simply took the humiliation and carried on as though nothing had happened.