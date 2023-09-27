A 70-year-old woman was found dead from a suspected dog bite Tuesday in West Toledo, police said.When responders arrived, the woman was found in her backyard with injuries that were possibly caused by her dog, which was near her in the backyard.Toledo Fire and Rescue units were able to move the dog away from the woman and render aid, police said.The woman, who suffered "significant injuries," was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4200 block of Grantley Road.Her name was not released, pending notification of family.The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department responded just before noon.Police are conducting a death investigation, said police Lt. Paul Davis, public information officer for the department.The breed of the suspected dog is a Labrador-"pit bull" mix, said Kelly Sears, dog warden with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.The dog was taken into custody by the dog warden.