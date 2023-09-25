after summer fighting, the paper reports, citing sources...Officials in Washington have suggested that Ukraine's military forces won't be able to cut Russia's land bridge to Crimea as part of their counteroffensive or achieve other key goals, the New York Times has reported.Kiev's forces are struggling to achieve the aim of reaching the Sea of Azov in Russia's Zaporozhye Region, because the minefields set up by Moscow's forces, they say, have proven to be "a potent defense," the Times added. According to US officials, conducting offensive operations would also soon become even more difficult for Ukraine "as the ground becomes soft and muddy" in the region.The NYT also said that some in Washington have warned thatThe Ukrainian counteroffensive was launched in early June, althoughPresident Vladimir Putin said earlier this month thatsince the beginning of summer, while failing to achieve any significant results on the battlefield.On Friday, President Vladimir Zelensky told journalists in Washington that Kiev "will do everything not to stop during difficult days in autumn with poor weather and in winter."(known as Bakhmut in Ukraine)which he refused to name, in the coming months.Ukraine suffered huge losses trying to defend Artyomovsk and the strategic city in Donetsk People's Republic nonetheless fell under Russian control in May, after months of fighting.The NYT pointed out thatsuggesting that it would be better focused on operations in Zaporozhye Region. "Some American officials say the fight in [Artyomovsk] has become something of an obsession for Mr Zelensky and his military leaders."