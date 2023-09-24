© Michael Kappeler/picture alliance/Getty Images



The US and its allies are beating a drum that isn't finding receptive ears. Most states have other priorities...- an annual gathering of senior representatives of member states who address the General Assembly - is taking place in New York. It is a period of speeches of varying length and intensive contacts between ministers or even heads of state, depending on the status of the heads of delegation.It is not the first year, or even the first decade, that people have been talking about the subject, but the current revival of interest is understandable. In conditions of confrontation, the work of the body is extremely complicated - the opposing sides among the permanent members block each other.This irritates other states that don't have a special status, asand the problems of the rest of the world matter less.The decisions of the General Assembly are not binding, but are an accurate reflection of the real distribution of opinion. Yet, conflict also spills over there. For example, Western countries, led by the United States, have considerable opportunities to influence developing countries. Ultimately, however, there is more room for maneuver, which means the space for the democratic expression of will is somewhat wider.The disagreements between members are innumerable, but more and moreIt is hard to argue with that. Even the size of the United Nations itself has almost quadrupled, and the diversity of states has increased immeasurably. Hence the calls, which began soon after the end of the Cold War, to adapt the institutional design to the new realities.it is impossible to bypass at least one of them. And they a) are not eager to share their privileges, b) have different ideas about the nature of the transformation of the UN's highest political body.even if we imagine a compromise between the five main members on principles,who exactly is worthy of joining the ranks of the "immortals" and why. Geographical location, population, economic size, military strength - what should be the main criteria? And which specific countries should represent their regions and communities - Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Arab world, and so on? It is difficult to imagine agreement on all these issues even in peacetime, let alone today.But that does not mean the debate on the issue will not become more assertive.from India to Turkey, from Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, from Argentina to Nigeria, and others,is, as you might expect, in tune with the wishes of the majority of the General Assembly.And there is now fierce competition for the sympathies of this majority (usually referred to in the West as the Global South). This is the context in which high-level calls for the expansion of the Security Council should be seen. It has inspired US President Joe Biden to make such an appeal - by proposing thatThere is no point in seriously considering the implementation of such an idea. BecauseIn a situation where the entire international system has begun to unwind, a purely protective position of defending the status quo at all costs is unpromising. It will most likely end up with the situation changing spontaneously, or even collapsing.of the Security Council, but until recently its proposals were rather ritualistic. Now they are taking on a more concrete form: for example, remarks to the effect that Western countries are already over-represented on the Security Council, so any expansion should not increase that community's proportional representation. At the same time, we have traditionally expressed theIt probably will. But, to repeat, it will not be possible, anyway, to preserve its value as they have been measured for decades.Exclusive status is, of course, a pleasant phenomenon. But it is also conditioned by changing circumstances. Leaving aside the question of prestige, Russia is interested in a significant expansion of the Security Council based onAs the events of the last year-and-a-half have shown, with the exception of a certain segment (by far a minority), most of the world is not hostile to Russia, but rather neutral and focused on its own interests.Nevertheless, the resentment of the US-allied states makes diplomatic work more difficult. But it's still better than a deadlock.