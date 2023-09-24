Earth Changes
North American birds 'blown across Atlantic' to Pembrokeshire, Wales
Jon Coles
The Pembrokeshire Herald
Sat, 23 Sep 2023 09:56 UTC
Dozens of birdwatchers gathered around the coastal path at St Govan's today after two extremely rare visitors to our shores were spotted.
The Magnolia Warbler made only its third recorded visit to our shores, while a Canada Warbler was spotted for the first time.
The birds are both native to North America and are likely to have been blown to the UK by the strong winds that were the remains of Hurricane Lee.
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.

- Mao Zedong
- Mao Zedong
