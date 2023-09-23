© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



Riyadh wants a civilian atomic program but would also consider a military path, should Iran choose to take that route, the newspaper reports...according to the Wall Street Journal.The newspaper reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed senior nuclear and security officials to cooperate with Washington on the issue.the WSJ said on Thursday, citing Israeli and American sources.Israel is widely believed to be the sole nation with a nuclear capability in the Middle East, but has never confirmed its status as such. According to officials cited by the WSJ, the country would accept Riyadh hosting a US-controlled uranium enrichment plant.The proposed facility would presumably have contingency measures in place so that it could be disabled remotely in a crisis, the newspaper suggested.Opponents of the potential deal have claimed that it would increase the risk of nuclear proliferation.marking the time supposedly remaining until the annihilation of mankind, last monthafter reports initially appeared in US media.the Bulletin claimed. It criticized the White House for lobbying Congress to accept what it described as "demands" from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The powerful Saudi scion has publicly stated that his nation would seek a nuclear weapon if regional rival Iran obtained one. He reiterated that position this week during an interview with Fox News.bin Salman told journalist Bret Baier, after suggesting that developing nuclear weapons capabilities would be bad policy because they could not be used without antagonizing the entire world.Tehran has denied having ambitions for a nuclear bomb, and its leadership has branded weapons of mass destruction "un-Islamic."Skeptics of the Saudi government have argued that it could create a nuclear weapon preemptively. There is also the risk of radicals coming to power in the kingdom in the long run, according to experts cited by the WSJ.The newspaper added that theinvolving Saudi Arabia and Israel, and is considering other options.