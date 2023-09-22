© Timothy A. Clary / AFP

The West does not want to take an honest look at the origins of the Ukraine crisis, and only resorts to pinning the blame on Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN on Wednesday.Moscow has insisted that it was forced to launch its military operation in Ukraine last year in order to protect the people of Donbass and has cited Kiev's failure to implement the 2014-2015 Minsk peace accords. The West has also thrown its support behind the nationalists, who came to power during the 2014 coup in Kiev, Russian officials have said.Meaningful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine broke down in the spring of 2022, with both sides blaming each. Putin said Ukrainian negotiators approved a draft treaty on Kiev's neutrality - one of Moscow's key demands - but later went back on their words, "throwing away" the agreement.Kiev has since insisted that negotiations can resume only after Moscow surrenders Crimea and four other former Ukrainian territories, which joined Russia after holding referendums in 2014 and September 2022 respectively. Moscow has repeatedly rejected this condition as unacceptable.