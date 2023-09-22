"'It's all lies. The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going.'"

A source has told the veteran reporter thatabout the situation on the ground...a source has told investigative journalistWriting on Substack on Thursday, the veteran reporter cited an unnamed source, who "spent the early years of his career working against Soviet aggression and spying"of a continued push forward, unlike the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), he explained.to The Economist earlier this month and claimed Kiev's forces had a "realistic" chance to break through Russian defense lines this year. The British outlet contrasted the assessment with that of an unnamed senior US intelligence official, who said the battlefield "could look broadly similar" in five years.during the crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin got "provoked [into] violating the UN charter" with a poorly-prepared military campaign, he argued."The truth is if the Ukrainian army is ordered to continue the offensive, the army would mutiny. The soldiers aren't willing to die any more, but this doesn't fit the B.S. that is being authored by the Biden White House."Moscow has denied the US claim that the operation against Ukraine was an act of "unprovoked aggression," insisting that the people of Donbas had the right of self-determination under the UN Charter and acted accordingly when they broke away from Ukraine after the 2014 armed coup in Kiev.The Russian government has maintained that it acted lawfully when it recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in February 2022. Days later, after Kiev refused to stop attacks on Donbas and pull out its troops, Moscow launched its offensive.