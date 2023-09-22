The dangers of lightning in Cambodia were once again illustrated graphically after a man died whilst sleeping in a field

The dangers of lightning in Cambodia were once again illustrated graphically after a man died whilst sleeping in a field
The incident happened at 2:40 pm on September 20, 2023 at Tuol Khchak point in Tuol Sdey village, Tuol Sdey commune, Chantrea district, Svay Rieng province.

According to the district police, the victim was named Won Wang Long, 23 years old, a farmer

Villagers stated that the man was asleep in a field when he was enveloped by a heavy storm and struck by a bolt of lightning, causing instant death

The body of the victim were handed over to his parents by the police to be taken to a traditional ceremony with great emotion.

Chantrea district authorities have called on all residents to be extremely careful when it rains and there is wind, thunder and lightning to make sure they go to a safe place to prevent possible accidents.