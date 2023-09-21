© Getty Images/Image Source

The figure is 50% higher than a decade ago, according to a leading trade body...the Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported on Tuesday. It added that theThe high interest rate environment seen across most economies has sent the figure surging, makingaccording to the IIF."After witnessing declines of seven consecutive quarters, the global debt-to-GDP ratio has resumed its upward trajectory in the first two quarters of this year, now hovering around- up from 334% in Q4 2022," the report stated.Over 80% of the debt buildup came from mature markets, with the US, Japan, the UK, and France registering the largest increases.the IIF said.The report also warned thatMeanwhile, "consumer debt burdens remain largely manageable in mature markets, allowing additional room for further central bank tightening should inflationary pressures persist," the IIF stated.