© KYODO



"The reclamation work proceeds despite the fact that it was clearly opposed by Okinawan voters in a democratically held referendum."

"Steadily advancing the construction work based on the policy that the Henoko relocation is the only solution will enable the complete return of Futenma Air Station as swiftly as possible" and lead to the elimination of dangers to the local population."

The governor of Okinawa Prefecture sought international backing at a U.N. session Monday for his opposition to a plan to relocate a U.S. military base within the prefecture.But Gov. Denny Tamaki's stance was immediately questioned by a Japanese government official at the venue in Geneva, a split"I am here today to ask the world to witness the situation in Okinawa," Tamaki told a session of the world body's Human Rights Council, arguing thatTamaki, the first Okinawa governor in eight years to address the council, said:He spoke during a part of the session that was allocated for a Japanese nongovernmental organization.Under the bilateral agreement, the Japanese government is proceeding with work toTamaki has sought to drum up international support as he struggles to prevent the relocation plan, sayingEarlier this month, however, Japan's Supreme Court turned down his government's appeal against the central government's order related to carrying out necessary landfill work.After Tamaki's address at Monday's event, a representative of the Japanese government mission in Geneva defended the ongoing work to build an airfield in the Henoko area of Nago.Tamaki's predecessor, Takeshi Onaga, expressed his opposition to the Futenma base relocation plan at the council in 2015.