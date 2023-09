© Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

How many times have Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage dissed their Western friends for not meeting Kiev's expectations?He's starting to sound like your average anti-globalist, which isn't exactly the team that's sponsoring him.There's a pretty easy explanation, though. It's like when a dude who's a solid two out of ten on the attractiveness scale wants to get with someone whom he considers to be a solid ten. So in an attempt to cut his object of interest down to his level, he starts making snide little insults suggesting that she isn't that hot, like, "Hey, did you break your nose, or was it always like that?" It's a notorious pick-up technique known as 'negging'.Kiev does say, though, that it'll be ready to join the EU in two years - which is like an arsonist saying they'll be ready to join the fire department in two years because they're confident that their fire-starting habit will be squared away by then - even though they just burned down a building last week.On top of the negging, there's also been the guilt-tripping. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wouldn't cough up the Taurus long-range missiles that Zelensky wanted during a visit to Kiev this week, resulting in Ukraine's top diplomat accusing Berlin of "wasting time," and saying Kiev would get the weapons eventually anyway.And beyond the negging and guilt-tripping, there have also been the not-so-subtle threats."Ukraine is strongly against any further restrictions on the export of our grain," Zelensky said in response to the continued ban. "Ukraine is fighting for life and for our common European values on the battlefield... if we have to fight for Ukraine and the foundations of our common Europe in arbitration, we will fight... If we need to fight on the platforms of international organizations, we will fight there as well." Who knew that a guy getting showered with taxpayer cash from the entire Western world would turn out to be such a big defender of free markets? It's kind of like when Team Zelensky effectively vowed to clean up Wall Street last year by threatening big Western financial institutions, like JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and HSBC, and their managers, with war crimes prosecution for engaging with companies that sell and trade Russian oil or gas or in Russian energy shares, like Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, and Vitol.Ukraine and the West are starting to look like a couple that persists in a toxic relationship strictly for appearances, worried about what all the neighbors would say if they ever split, and using each other as much as they can until it all ends in tears - or in World War III.